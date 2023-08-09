Bakkt (BKKT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 133.00% and a negative net margin of 1,057.17%. On average, analysts expect Bakkt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BKKT opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $402.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.40. Bakkt has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 40,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $75,893.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,603,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,861.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 641,185 shares of company stock worth $1,053,004 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

