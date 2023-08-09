Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $267.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TUSK. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000,000 after acquiring an additional 193,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 82,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

