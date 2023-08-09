Argonaut Gold (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Argonaut Gold to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

AR opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$466.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

About Argonaut Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.