Argonaut Gold (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Argonaut Gold to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Argonaut Gold Stock Down 1.8 %
AR opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$466.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.
About Argonaut Gold
