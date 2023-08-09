Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$4.09. The firm had revenue of C$130.53 million for the quarter.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
