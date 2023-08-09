D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. On average, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.17. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 29,021 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $53,979.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emil Michael sold 29,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $53,979.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Brydon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 179.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

