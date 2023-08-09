Azul (AZUL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZUL opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 296.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,010 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,852 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Azul by 293.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 775,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 269.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

