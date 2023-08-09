Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$340.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.70 million.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.90. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.30 and a twelve month high of C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.48 million, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cineplex

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.