Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Genesis Energy traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 67172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy
Genesis Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.
Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.
Genesis Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.
Genesis Energy Company Profile
Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.
