Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Genesis Energy traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 67172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

