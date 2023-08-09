Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hayward traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 573715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $513,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,205,136 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $672,458,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,909,000 after buying an additional 8,141,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,899,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,306,000 after buying an additional 1,867,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,046,000 after buying an additional 254,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 15.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,885,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after buying an additional 791,339 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

