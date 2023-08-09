Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,062 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average volume of 456 call options.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

ACRS stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $612.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

