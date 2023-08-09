WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.50. The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.43. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. WW International shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 1,118,670 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WW International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $707.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

