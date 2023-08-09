Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Koppers traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 18629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,594,000 after acquiring an additional 145,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $808.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

