Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 128361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,401,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

