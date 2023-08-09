Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $338.09, but opened at $352.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $344.52, with a volume of 715,453 shares.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,962 shares of company stock worth $14,239,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.