Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $33.99. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Q2 shares last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 37,911 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,620. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

