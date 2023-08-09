Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.27. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 477,625 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
