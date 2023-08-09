Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.27. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 477,625 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

