Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.46, but opened at $50.88. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 2,512,116 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 35,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,383. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,063,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,373,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 173,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

