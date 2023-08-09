Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock to $340.00. The stock had previously closed at $268.92, but opened at $262.96. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biogen shares last traded at $268.35, with a volume of 216,307 shares.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.78.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Biogen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen Stock Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.92 and its 200 day moving average is $285.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.