Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. 167,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 361,030 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $14.37.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 417.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 825,327 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 709,547 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 647,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 497,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

