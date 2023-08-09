Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $18.57. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 187,721 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Owens & Minor

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at $23,837,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.