United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.76, but opened at $33.00. United States Cellular shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 252,198 shares.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Further Reading

