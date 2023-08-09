Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of -0.54. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

