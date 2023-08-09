ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 211.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

