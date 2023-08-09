Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRIN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.14 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $519.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,757.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,757.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $122,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

