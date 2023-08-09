United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.86 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1,054.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

