StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.40.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.