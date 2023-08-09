StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

