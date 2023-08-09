Citigroup Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $134.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $114.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEIS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

AEIS opened at $115.03 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,240. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,560,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

