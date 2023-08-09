Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $544.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of -0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

