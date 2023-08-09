Himax Technologies (HIMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 573,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 404,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

