indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. On average, analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.81. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INDI

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.