Brookfield (BN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$31.50 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE BN opened at C$44.47 on Wednesday. Brookfield has a 1-year low of C$38.92 and a 1-year high of C$55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

