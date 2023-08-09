Brookfield (BN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$31.50 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE BN opened at C$44.47 on Wednesday. Brookfield has a 1-year low of C$38.92 and a 1-year high of C$55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.59.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
