Joint (JYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Joint Trading Down 1.0 %
JYNT opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.
In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,961 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $25,630.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,651,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,650,608.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,904 shares of company stock valued at $937,989. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.
