Joint (JYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JYNT opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,961 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $25,630.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,651,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,650,608.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,904 shares of company stock valued at $937,989. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Joint by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

