Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.37). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kingstone Companies Stock Performance
Shares of KINS stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.43.
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
