United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives $30.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Community Banks by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

