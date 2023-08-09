Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

