Brokerages Set GB Group plc (LON:GBG) PT at GBX 398.33

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 398.33 ($5.09).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.24) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.24) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.28) to GBX 285 ($3.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.45. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 212.40 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 658.50 ($8.42). The stock has a market cap of £595.92 million, a PE ratio of -491.67, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.81. GB Group’s payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

