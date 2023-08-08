Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 19,574 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $21,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

DFS stock opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

