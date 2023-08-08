Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.40 and a 200 day moving average of $221.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

