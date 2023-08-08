Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 54.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $27,032,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.9 %

ROK opened at $310.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.67. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,736,430. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.