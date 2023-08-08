Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,574 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $21,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.