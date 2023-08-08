Bailard Inc. Invests $519,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217,370 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

