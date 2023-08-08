Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,430 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $310.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

