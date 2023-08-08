iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $116.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

