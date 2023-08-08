Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

