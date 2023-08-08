Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $5,733,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

