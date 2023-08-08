WealthShield Partners LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

