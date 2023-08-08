Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,626 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $21,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

