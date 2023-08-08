Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,522 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.