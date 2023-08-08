Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $8,601,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 19.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 103.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 45.4% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.7 %

Albemarle stock opened at $196.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

