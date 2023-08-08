Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,876 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $25,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $160.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

